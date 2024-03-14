Srisailam gearing up to celebrate Ugadi from April 6

KURNOOL: Srisailam is gearing up to celebrate the Ugadi Utsavam from April 6 to April 10, temple executive officer D. Peddiraju announced on Wednesday.

Emphasising the importance of making adequate arrangements, he said they are expecting an influx of devotees from various parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra, including Solapur and Sangli.

Peddiraju underlined that facilities must be created for devotees coming to the temple along the walkways, including Venkatapuram, Nagaluti, Damerlakuntla, Pedda Cheruvu, Mathambavi, Bhimunikolanu, and Kailasadwaram.

The EO said special attention must be given to providing fresh water along these routes and at the queues while devotees are waiting for darshan.

In anticipation of the large crowd, he asked temple officials to prepare a special action plan for water supply at key locations, such as Sakshi Ganapati Temple, Hathkeshwaram, Shikareshwaram and Kailasadwaram areas, along with continuous water supply at various points within the temple premises.

Further, he wanted arrangements to be made for supplying fresh water and breakfast to devotees waiting in queue lines. He asked officials to set up pandals at strategic locations, including Basavavanam, Bala Ganeshavanam, and various garden areas.

Peddiraju said medical facilities must also be prioritised, with provisions for medicines at the temple hospital and temporary medical camps in collaboration with the District Medical and Health Department.

He asked temple authorities to remain committed to ensuring a safe and memorable Ugadi celebration for devotees.