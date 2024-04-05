Srinagar’s Grand Mosque locked again; Mirwaiz Umar barred from leaving home

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Friday closed the entrances and doors of the Grand Mosque in capital Srinagar to prevent the Muslims from praying at the historic place of worship on Jumu'at-ul-Widaa, the last Friday in fasting month of Ramzan, citing security reasons.

Earlier Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and chairman of his faction of separatist Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was again placed under house arrest here to prevent him from relocating to the Jama Masjid where he was scheduled to deliver customary sermon and join the congregational prayers.

The Mirwaiz in a message flashed to media persons through his office invited them to a press conference at his residence in Srinagar’s Nigeen area at 12 Noon, but the police barricaded the precinct and sent the invitees back.

The Mirwaiz quickly turned to social media and in a video lamented over the Grand Mosque being locked by the authorities to disallow the Jumu'at-ul-Widaa congregation for the fifth consecutive year at the 15th century place of Muslim worship and putting him under house arrest. He termed the move as “authoritarian” and said that it has caused pain to the people including him.

Meanwhile, other mosques, hospices, and Imambaras across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh witnessed large gatherings for Jumu'at-ul-Widaa prayers. The officials said that the largest congregational prayer gathering was held at Srinagar’s lakeside Hazratbal shrine which houses the holy relic of the Prophet Muhammad.

At places in the districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla, Muslims, mainly Shias, took out processions in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The last Friday of Ramzan is also observed as ‘Quds Day’ by Muslims across the globe to express support for Palestinians and oppose Israel and Zionism. The event was first held in 1979 in Iran in response to a suggestion of Ebrahim Yazdi, the first foreign minister of that country following the Iranian Islamic revolution under Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The Mirwaiz in his message said, “This day is very important for the Muslims as it is an occasion for offering special prayers and supplications, to seek forgiveness, blessings, and mercy from Allah as the month of Ramzan nears its end, and offering prayers at the Jama Masjid on the last Friday of the holy month has a great reward and favour from our Creator.” He added, “Tens of thousands of people including women and children would reach the Jama Masjid from every nook and corner of the Kashmir Valley to join the congregational prayers on Jumu'at-ul-Widaa. But, unfortunately, the authorities locked the gates of the Jama Masjid and by doing it snatched this sacred and blissful opening from us to prostrate before Allah”.

Terming it “extremely sad and unfortunate”, the Mirwaiz said that the move has caused great distress, anguish and pain to the people including him. “We the people of Jammu and Kashmir protest this authoritarianism and direct violation of our religious rights. This important centre of Islam in Kashmir (Srinagar Jama Masjid) is frequently subjected to enforced lockdowns by the authorities. And repeatedly I am put under house arrest on Fridays to prevent me from going to Jama Masjid,” he said. He added, “Each Friday is a day of uncertainty and anxiety for me as I do not know if I will be allowed to go to Jama Masjid or not depending on the will of the authorities. A few hours before noon I am conveyed what that decision is and if I can go to Jama Masjid or not. This is the most arbitrary and authoritarian way to function and is highly regrettable”.

The Mirwaiz in his video also spoke about the “great suffering” of the people of Palestine and asked the fellow Kashmiris to remember them in their prayers and beseech before God “to ease their suffering and pain and deliver them justice”. He further said, “Let us also remember thousands of our youth and political prisoners, leaders languishing in jail for years and pray for their health and early release.”

The Mirwaiz was on March 8 allowed to deliver a sermon and join weekly congregational prayers at Srinagar's Grand Mosque after five months. He had moved the court to challenge the official curbs on his movement and on March 6 the J&K government had informed it that he was a free man.

In February, Justice Wasim Sadiq Narga of the Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had “reluctantly” given Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha-led administration 'last and final opportunity' to respond to the Mirwaiz's petition, challenging his frequent house detention. The court fixed the next date of hearing on March 6 and it was when the J&K administration informed the court that the Mirwaiz “is a free man who on and off visits doctors, relatives and attends other religious activities at his will”.

The Mirwaiz has sought injunction from the high court for his complete freedom from house arrests and other curbs and he is hopeful of justice being delivered by it. “All restrictions on my movement must go. I should especially be allowed to perform my religious obligations as the Mirwaiz (head preacher)”, he has said in his plea. The Mirwaiz is a hereditary institution of head priests that is unique to the Kashmir Valley.