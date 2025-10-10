Srinagar Police Conduct Widespread Raids Targeting ‘Terrorist Associates and Overground Workers’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday conducted simultaneous raids at multiple locations across capital Srinagar, targeting the residences of alleged “terrorist associates and overground workers (OGWs) linked to banned organisations.

A statement issued by a police spokesperson detailed that the coordinated operations involved extensive searches conducted by police teams at various sites throughout Srinagar. “These raids were carried out at the homes of individuals identified as terrorist associates and OGWs affiliated with proscribed terrorist groups, as part of ongoing investigations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA),” the spokesman said.

He said that the operations aimed to target individuals involved in facilitating, aiding, or abetting terror-related activities in the region, adding that the searches were conducted in accordance with legal protocols, overseen by senior J&K police officers, and in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses.

Those named in connection with the raids are Najeeb Sakib Dar, Owais Muneer Bhat, Owais Ahmad Bhat, Danish Ayub Badoo, Umar Fayaz, Zahid Rashid Ganie, Hashim Farooq, Rashid Lateef Bhat, Arhaan Rasool Dar, Owais Manzoor Sofi, Suhail Ahmed Mir, Muzaffar Farooq Mir, Imtiaz Ahmad Chikla, Umer Hameed Sheikh, Muhammad Asif Bhat, Muhammad Adil Lone, Waseem Qadir Mir, Uneeb Naseer (currently detained under the Public Safety Act), Danish Qadir Mir, and Babar Suhail Sofi,

The primary objective of these raids was to seize incriminating materials, including documents, digital devices, and other evidence relevant to the ongoing investigations, the police said. It added that operations were also part of a broader intelligence-gathering effort aimed at preempting and disrupting conspiracies or terrorist activities that threaten public peace and national security.

The Srinagar Police, in a statement, emphasised their “unwavering commitment” to identifying and taking stringent legal action against individuals involved in promoting or supporting terror-related and anti-national activities. The statement underscored the police's resolve to maintain peace, stability, and public order in the city, warning that anyone found abetting or assisting in unlawful or violent activities will face strict consequences under the law. “This decisive operation reflects Srinagar Police’s proactive stance in combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of the region,” the statement asserted.