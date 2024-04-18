Sri Rama Navami Celebrated with Zeal Across Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada: Sri Rama Navami was celebrated with fervour and traditional gaiety across Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday. Devotees thronged temples and pandals and participated in the divine celebrations commemorating the birth of Lord Rama.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams marked the festivities with a ceremonial Dhwajarohanam at the Sri Kodanda Rama Swamy temple in Vontimitta, Kadapa district, signalling the commencement of the annual Brahmotsavams. The temple is set to celebrate the auspicious Sri Sita Ramula Vari Kalyanam on April 22.





At the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, TTD observed Sri Rama Navami Asthanam ritual. After the daily rituals, temple priests performed the sacred ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’ to the idols of Lord Sri Rama, Lakshmana, Sita, and Hanuman.

Later in the day, the deity was taken out in a procession through the mada streets on Hanumantha Vahanam. Later, the pundits read out ‘Sri Rama Jananam’ in Sri Rama Navami Asthanam, which took place near Bangaru Vakili inside the hill temple at around 10pm.

The Sri Kodanda Rama temple in Tirupati witnessed similar celestial fervour, with a Snapana Tirumanjanam performed in the morning and an Asthanam in the evening.

The Pedda Jeeyar Swamy of Tirumala presented new Vastrams to the presiding and Utsava deities, followed by Rama's celestial ride on Hanumantha Vahana.

Meanwhile, Hindu shrines across the state celebrated the Sri Sita-Ramulavari Kalyanam in a grand manner, attracting devotees in large numbers. Priests elucidated the significance of Rama Navami, emphasizing the enduring legacy of Lord Rama's righteous rule.

Spiritual fervour marked the celebrations at the famous Kodanda Ramalayam at Rama Mandiram, Seetha Ramachandra Swamy temple (Governorpet), and other Sri Rama temples in Vijayawada and its surroundings. Rama Navami pandals were erected in various localities, where priests distributed Panakam and Vadapappu as prasadam to the devotees.

Similar grand celebrations were held in the Sri Sitaramanjaneya Swamy and other Ram temples in Mangalagiri, Ramanama Kshetram, Kodanda Ramalayam, and other temples in Guntur, as well as in Nandigama, Aitavaram, Mylavaram, Nuzvid, Penamaluru, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Gannavaram, and other areas.

Visakhapatnam witnessed a vibrant celebration of Ram Navami, with traditional ceremonies and public events organized by various temples and associations. The Ambika Bhag (part of Kanaka Mahalakshmi temple), Simhachalam temple, commissioner's office, and Ramalayam temple within the city police barracks hosted the 'Sri Rama Kalyanam' ceremonies.

The Marwadi association also organised a Shoba Yatra, a procession commemorating the occasion, filling the streets with devotional fervour.

The Srirama Navami Festival was celebrated in Godavari districts. The Sitha Rama Kalyanams were held in every Vaishnava and Shiva temples, by following the traditions and customs. Many devotees thronged the temples and took Prasadams and auspicious rice of the Kalyanam. The temples were decorated with illuminations and garlands.

Many political leaders participated in the Srirama Kalyanam in their respective constituencies.