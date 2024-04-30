Sri Ganesh promises better infra in SCB

Hyderabad: Congress candidate for Secunderabad Cantonment Assembly constituency Narayanan Sri Ganesh promised to create infrastructure facilities for the slums in SCB area, if he was elected in the forthcoming byelection.

Sri Ganesh on Monday campaigned in Mudfort, Kharkhana basti, Ambedkar basti in Ward-3 of the constituency. The basti residents brought several problems to his notice.

They complained that the previous governments failed to provide even basic amenities in their bastis due to which they were facing several hardships. They said the BRS and the BJP were in power at the state and in the Centre respectively for the last 10 years but they neglected development works in SCB.

Expressing anger at the negligence of previous rulers, Sri Ganesh appealed to voters to give him an opportunity to serve them as the MLA and promised to fulfil all their basic requirements in the next five years.

He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy is particular about the development of SCB and he secured approvals for the construction of long-pending flyovers and road widening works from the Centre within weeks of coming to power.

Sri Ganesh said he will ensure the allotment of Indiramma Houses to the poor in SCB areas once the election code ends. He said the CM had already sanctioned 3,500 Indiramma Houses to each Assembly constituency, which he will speed up after elections in June.