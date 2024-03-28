Top
SPMVV’s women in biotech get funding boost

DC Correspondent
28 March 2024 7:04 AM GMT
"WBIF empowers women in science by equipping them with skills to develop innovative biotech products," said Vice-Chancellor Bharathi. "We are grateful to the DBT for their continued support"
The University Biotech incubation centre received a Rs 47.9 lakh grant from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). — DC Image

TIRUPATI: The Women's Biotech Incubation Facility (WBIF) at Sri Padmavathi Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) received a Rs 47.9 lakh grant from the Department of Biotechnology (DBT). This third instalment will support the facility's advanced equipment and training programmes.

"WBIF empowers women in science by equipping them with skills to develop innovative biotech products," said Vice-Chancellor Bharathi. "We are grateful to the DBT for their continued support."

The grant will ensure WBIF's role in fostering women-led biotech entrepreneurship and provide access to cutting-edge tools and knowledge. The VC commended the facility's staff for their dedication to national recognition.

