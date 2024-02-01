Spl GO to help Indravelli martyrs’ families, victims of 1981 firing

ADILABAD: Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka said on Wednesday that a special GO would be issued to help the families of Indravelli martyrs and those injured in the police firing there in 1981.

“The government is trying to extend all help including providing jobs and financial assistance to the affected families. We would also introduce welfare schemes for these families,” she said.

Seethakka was speaking to the media after inspecting the arrangements for the public meeting and tour of chief minister A Revanth Reddy in Indravelli slated for Thursday.

She said the chief minister was committed to the development of Adilabad district. “The chief minister is focusing on the laying of new roads to the interior areas and irrigation projects. He will announce funds for roads and irrigation projects and repairs to the existing ones.”

Seethakka said, “We will collect details of the Indravelli martyrs and of the injured in the police firing on April 20, 1981, and of their families.”

She said Revanth Reddy was having a lot of respect for the adivasis, their gods and goddesses, and strongly believed he became chief minister with the blessings of adivasis’ gods and goddesses. “Revanth Reddy offered special pujas to the Nagoba in the past and took the blessing of the serpentine god. Red colour is being painted for the Indravelli martyrs memorial.”

Seethakka also reviewed the arrangements for the Nagoaba Jatara. She appealed to the people to attend the meeting in large numbers.

Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju and several Congress leaders were present.