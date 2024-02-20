Hyderabad ORR Accident Today; One Dead

Hyderabad: One person died in a ghastly road accident on the ORR at Narsingi, near Hyderabad on Tuesday morning. The car, in which five youths were travelling, fell off the ORR. The car travelling at a very high speed dived into the forest lands nearby ORR.

On information, the Narsingi police reached the place of accident. Overspeeding was identified to be the cause of the accident. The accident occurred when the youths were on way to Shamshabad from Gacchibowli.