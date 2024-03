Hyderabad: A gang convinced a resident in Filmnagar that her house was haunted and that they could exorcise the ghost that was causing her misery, and made off with 10 tola gold and Rs 1 lakh cash.

Filmnagar police said that the gang persuaded the victim to place all her gold and the cash for the puja. When she did so, they diverted her attention and made off with the loot.