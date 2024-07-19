Sonu Sood promises to educate Andhra girl in a 'college of her choice'

A prompt reply from Sonu Sood is winning the internet. The actor-philanthropist has yet again proven why he's hailed as the national hero with his recent act. The hero of masses was approached by a social media user to help a student from Andhra Pradesh to complete her education. The social media post, which is currently going viral, featured the girl along with her parents. The post read, "She is very poor and really wants to study BSC. You can do anything, Sonu sir. Please help this girl." In response to the post, Sood wrote, "I will make sure she gets admission in a college of her choice".

As soon as the National hero tweeted, many followers of the actor were quick to comment and praise his kind gesture. One comment read, "Sonu Sood, you're a kind hearted person. May almighty bless you." Another user wrote, "We need people like you in our society who helping great people silently you are doing such a great work sir." Several others were all praises for the hero of masses.

Currently, Sood has been keeping busy with his upcoming ambitious project 'Fateh', which is slated to release this year. The actor had previously shared that the cybercrime thriller will be at par with Hollywood-actioners. While Sood plays titular role in the film, Naseeruddin Shah is said to be playing the role of a hacker, while Jacqueline Fernandez also plays a pivotal role in the actioner, which marks Sood's directorial debut.