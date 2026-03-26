Sonia Gandhi Responding Well to Infection Treatment: Hospital

New Delhi: Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday night due to fever and is currently undergoing treatment for a systemic infection.

According to hospital authorities, she was admitted at around 10:22 PM on March 24. Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman of the hospital, said Gandhi is being treated with antibiotics under the supervision of a team of doctors and is responding well to treatment. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infections, including those related to the stomach and urinary tract. She has been admitted as a precautionary measure for observation and further medical management.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the hospital and cancelled his scheduled trip to Kerala to be with his mother. Addressing a rally in Kozhikode virtually, he said he was unable to attend in person due to her hospitalisation and expressed concern over her health.

Rahul Gandhi also mentioned that a nurse from Kerala regularly attended to his mother during the night, which provided him reassurance during a stressful time.

Earlier, doctors noted that Sonia Gandhi’s bronchial asthma had been mildly aggravated due to cold weather and pollution levels in Delhi.

This is not the first time she has been hospitalised. Last year, she was admitted for stomach-related issues and was kept under observation in the gastro department. She was also hospitalised in Shimla in June for medical care.