Son, father sentenced to death for double murder

KURNOOL: A man Narapuram Shravan Kumar and his father Vara Prasad received death penalty for brutally killing Shravan Kumar’s wife and mother-in-law at Chintalamuni Nagar in Kurnool city on March 14, 2023. Shravan’s mother Krishnaveni, 52, who supported them in the double murder, has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Fourth District Additional Court and Family Court Judge G. Pratibha Devi delivered this verdict on Wednesday.

According to case details, Shravan Kumar, 26, and Rukmini, 18, got married on March 1, 2023. Their union got postponed due to health reasons.

Differences arose when Rukmini's parents accused Shravan Kumar of being impotent.

Following the allegation, Shravan Kumar, employed in a private bank in Hyderabad, suspected his wife’s fidelity. He used mobile technology to investigate the matter on his own. He confirmed his doubts through phone evidence.

On March 14, 2023, Shravan Kumar travelled to Wanaparthy and brought his wife Rukmini, mother-in-law Ramadevi, and father-in-law Venkateswarlu to his two-storey residence at Chintalamuni Nagar of Kurnool city around 11:30 p.m.

Within minutes of their arrival, Shravan Kumar and his father Vara Prasad, 62, attacked Rukmini with knives, resulting in her death. They then proceeded upstairs, where they attacked Ramadevi and Venkateswarlu in a similar manner. Rukmini and Ramadevi succumbed to their injuries, while Venkateswarlu suffered critical injuries and had to be hospitalised.

Kurnool Fourth Town police registered a case under sections 302 and 307 read with section 34 of IPC. They arrested the accused on March 15, 2023.

Police investigated the case and provided detailed evidence in court. Judge Pratibha Devi delivered death sentence for Shravan Kumar and Vara Prasad, and life sentence for Krishnaveni.