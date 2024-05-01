Son Campaigning Against Dy. CM Budi Mutyala Naidu

Visakhapatnam: Budi Ravi Kumar, son of Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu, has launched a campaign against his father on both social media and via hoardings scattered in the Madugula constituency.

The posts on social media and posters around villages in the constituency proclaim, "He who cannot do justice to his eldest son... how can he do justice to people?”

The backdrop for this development is a complex family dynamic.

Ravi Kumar is the son of Budi Mutyala Naidu and his first wife Ramanamma. Ravi is contesting from Madugula as an independent candidate, while Anuradha, daughter of Budi Mutyala Naidu's second wife, is the ruling YSRC nominee.

According to reports, the Deputy CM lobbied for Anuradha's candidacy after YSRCP leadership wanted him to contest from the Anakapalli parliament seat.

According to sources, the BJP candidate from Anakapalli seat CM. Ramesh has encouraged Ravi Kumar to contest as an independent candidate, so that the latter would undermine the prospects of his father Budi Mutyala Naidu in the Anakapalli LS seat.

Some people are responding with laughing emojis to Ravi’s social media posts. Others question implications of a father-son rift on the public opinion.