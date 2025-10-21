Smog Chokes Delhi After Diwali Night

New Delhi: A day after Diwali, the national capital woke up to a thick layer of smog as the air quality deteriorated to the ‘Very Poor’ category on Tuesday morning, with most monitoring stations flashing red on the pollution map.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 350 as of 8 am. The worst-affected areas were Bawana (AQI 423), Jahangirpuri (407), and Wazirpur (408), all falling under the ‘Severe’ category.

Other key locations recorded high pollution levels as well — Anand Vihar (358), Ashok Vihar (389), Burari Crossing (399), Chandni Chowk (350), IGI Airport (302), ITO (342), Lodhi Road (322), Mundka (366), Najafgarh (336), Narela (358), Patparganj (342), and Punjabi Bagh (376).

Meanwhile, air quality in other major cities also dipped — Mumbai recorded an AQI of 214 (‘Poor’), Patna 224, Jaipur 231, and Lucknow 222. Bengaluru (94), Hyderabad (107), and Chennai (153) reported relatively better air quality.

As per CPCB guidelines, prolonged exposure to ‘Very Poor’ air can cause breathing difficulties and lead to respiratory illnesses. ‘Severe’ air quality can affect even healthy individuals and pose serious risks to those with existing health conditions.

Ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court had partially relaxed its earlier ban on fireworks, allowing the use of green crackers under certain conditions.

To combat rising pollution levels, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.

“All implementing agencies shall maintain a strict vigil and intensify measures specified in GRAP to ensure AQI levels do not slip further,” the CAQM order stated.

Stage 2 measures include daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping of identified roads, regular water sprinkling with dust suppressants, increased parking fees to discourage private vehicle use, and higher frequency of bus and metro services.

Authorities have also been directed to enforce dust control at construction and demolition sites, regulate the operation of diesel generator sets, and enhance public awareness through media alerts and advisories.

The CAQM further stressed the importance of coordination among agencies to implement these actions promptly to prevent air quality from deteriorating further in the NCR.