SLBC Tunnel: No sign yet of missing workers on day 15

DOMALAPENTA: Fifteen days after the February 22 accident in the SLBC tunnel in which eight workers went missing, rescuers on Saturday night prepared to commence the second phase of their digging at a spot after removing six feet of silt. This was one of the three spots where the two human remains detection dogs of the Kerala police had indicated the presence of people under rocks, and silt.

This spot, as well as the others indicated by the dogs, were on the rock fall debris that buried the tunnel boring machine (TBM) on which the workers were working when the roof of the tunnel caved in.

After digging six feet, rescuers came to the TBM’s top level floor as well as a ladder. These are being cut through. Once this blockage is out of the way, rescuers will get back to digging. “By Sunday morning, we hope to dig another four feet and are hopeful we can find something,” special chief secretary, disaster relief, Arvind Kumar said.

Irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy who reached the tunnel site in Domalapenta of Nagarkurnool district, reviewed the rescue efforts, and thanked all the rescue teams from different agencies for the round-the-clock work they had been putting in. While advocating the safety of rescuers as a top priority, Uttam Kumar Reddy called for accelerating the rescue efforts in the safest way possible.