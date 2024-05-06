SLBC Tunnel in 2 years: Raghuveer

Hyderabad: Congress candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy, contesting from Nalgonda, pledged to expedite the completion of the SLBC tunnel within two years if the Congress forms government at the Centre. It will enhance irrigation facilities for farmers in the region.

Accompanied by senior Congress leader and his father K. Jana Reddy, Nagarjunasagar MLA and brother Jayaveer Reddy, and Devarakonda MLA Balu Naik, Raghuveer Reddy took part in election rallies at Angadipeta and Kondamallepally in the Devarakonda Assembly segment.

At Angadipeta, Raghuveer Reddy criticised the previous BRS government's neglect of pending projects. He also highlighted the government's commitment to implementing projects such as Dindi, Akkampally, and Peddagattu lift irrigation schemes to resolve the irrigation issues permanently.

Jana Reddy urged the people to use the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as an opportunity to hold the BJP and BRS accountable.

Balu Naik expressed confidence in Raghuveer Reddy's ability to secure a significant majority of votes in the Devarakonda Assembly constituency, surpassing his performance in the Legislative Assembly elections.