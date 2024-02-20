Six Water Plants Sealed In Guntur Amid Diarrhoea Contamination

Vijayawada: Six bottled water plants in Guntur city have been sealed by the authorities following the spread of diarrhoea in urban areas. “Strict action would be taken against water plants selling poor quality water that affects public health,” Guntur City Commissioner Kirti Chekuri has said.

According to the orders issued by the commissioner on Monday, officials of the public health, town planning and police departments jointly sealed the water plants that violated rules and sold poor quality water.

The commissioner said there existed many unauthorised and poor-standard water plants in Guntur city. The regional lab of Guntur Medical College collected samples from some plants. Based on the test results, the Sai Flavors water plant in Srinagar, Blue Drops in Kakumanuvaritota, Sri Tejashree purified drinking water plant in Sarada Colony main coad, the Lily mineral water plant in IPD Colony main road, the Anuradha water plant and in NGO colony, and the Saptagiri Enterprises were seized on Monday, the commissioner explained.

During the visit of district collector Venugopal Reddy to the Srinagar area on Sunday, the locals complained that the water being sold from the water plant there was causing illness. Following this, the collector ordered sealing of the plant.

The commissioner said checks done on water plants showed that they do not comply with the prescribed standards. “Inspections will continue in the city and strict action will be taken against plants that harm public health. Ward secretariats are collecting details of the water plants, some of which do not have licences."

CMOH Dr. Asha, MHO Madhusudan, GMC officials and secretariat secretaries participated in the raids.