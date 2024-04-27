Six RTC passengers injured seriously

Anantapur: At least six passengers of an APSRTC bus belonging to the Kalyandurg depot suffered serious injuries when the bus overturned near Mallikarjunapalli in Kalyandurg mandal of the district on Friday evening.

Kalyandurg circle inspector Harinath said the bus with 50 passengers had been coming from Bellary district headquarters of Karnataka to Kalyandurg.

When the bus reached Mallikarjunapalle. the driver noticed a buffalo suddenly crossing the road. While trying to avoid the animal, the driver lost control, leading to the bus falling on the left side of the road.

Six passengers suffered serious injuries and have been shifted to the Kalyandurg hospital.