Six people die in car accident at Mangenakoppa

Belagavi: A fatal car accident in Mangenakoppa, Khanapur Taluk, took the lives of six individuals and left four injured on Thursday. The incident, which occurred around 2.30 pm, involved a car carrying ten people, including youths, en route to a function.

The police, reporting on the tragedy, confirmed that the victims included three males and three females. However the names of the deceased have not been officially confirmed till Thursday late evening.

Sources indicate that the victims were on their way to a function when the driver lost control and hit a tree, resulting in the death of six individuals and injuries to four others.

Responding to the incident, police by SP Dr. Bheemashankar S Guled visited the accident site.