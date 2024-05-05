SIT Opens Helpline To Aid Sexually Harassed Victims Of Hassan

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Criminal Investigation Department on Sunday stated to have opened an helpline number 6360938947 for the convenience of sexual harassed victims with reference to Hassan district and asked victims or complinants, if any, to come forward and file their complaints to the SIT investigating the allegations of series of sexual exploitation complaints allegedly by Hassan Janata Dal Secular (JDS) Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna and his father and JDS MLA H.D. Revanna.

A press note from SIT on Sunday stated that during the investigations it has come to the notice of the sleuths of SIT that several women have been victims of the alleged sexual exploitation and appealed to victims or complinants to file their complaints, if any.

SIT assured the victims that their names among details will be kept confidential besides, suitable protection to them and also legal help.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Dr G Parameshwar told reporters in Bengaluru that a 'blue corner' notice has been issued against Prajwal Revanna who had fled the country after video clips of his alleged involvement in a series of sexual exploitation of women were circulated in public.



The Home Minister SIT sleuths have sought the assistance of Interpol officials to locate 'missing' Prajwal. The SIT sleuths will follow all procedures to secure Prajwal and that the State Government will provide all support in its investigation.



Prajwal has been missing since April 26 when voting for the first phase of polling for 14 Lok Sabha seats ended. Prajwal contested Hassan Lok Sabha seat as Bharatiya Janata Party and JDS consensus nominee.

SIT sleuths have served notice on Prajwal Revanna asking to appear before the investigating officer but he has sought a week’s time to appear before the SIT. It is speculated that Prajwal has fled to Germany on a diplomatic passport.