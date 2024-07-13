Sircilla police pay tribute to sniffer dog Tango

Karimnagar: Police sniffer dog Tango, a German shepherd, was buried with state honours in the textile town of Sircilla here on Saturday. Tango breathed its last after serving the department for over eight years.

District superintendent of police Akhil Mahajan along with top police officials and handlers paid floral tributes at the mortal remains of Tango and gave a traditional salute.

SP Mahajan said, Tango was working with the police of Rajanna Sircilla district since 2016.

Tango played a key role in several crucial operations and helped the police crack as many as 99 cases which include 15 murder cases and 84 thefts.

The police fired three rounds in the air as a mark of respect to the sniffer dog and observed a two-minute silence.

Additional SP Chandraiah, reserve inspectors Yadagiri, Madhukar, Ramesh, Raja and dog squad staff were present at the ceremony.