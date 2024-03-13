Siddipet VRO sentenced to imprisonment for corruption

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) special court sentenced Siddipet village revenue officer (VRO) G. Hanmantha Rao to 14 months in jail on Tuesday.

Rao, who was the VRO of Thornala in Siddipet, was caught red-handed by the ACB for demanding and accepting a bribe from a complainant for issuing revenue records of properties. The special ACB court sentenced Hanmantha Rao to a fine of Rs 5,000, 12 months of rigorous imprisonment and two months of simple imprisonment under Prevention of Corruption Act.