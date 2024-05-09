SHRM India holds tech conference for HRs

Hyderabad: Industry body Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) India began its two-day event SHRM Tech Conference and Expo 2024 on Thursday

.The conference discussed the shift in the work landscape that is driven by technological progress. It delved into work-tech ideas that can empower organisations.

“As we navigate through the complexities of the modern workplace, technology emerges not just as a tool, but as a catalyst that redefines our approach to human resource management. The conference underscores the importance of embracing technologies to build more inclusive, efficient, and resilient organisations. Upskilling and training is the need of the hour,” said Achal Khanna, chief executive officer of SHRM India.

"We are working with tech players to develop a guide for HR professionals on using artificial intelligence in HR," said Nick Schacht, chief commercial officer, SHRM.