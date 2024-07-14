Washington: Former United States President Donald Trump was rushed off stage after shots were fired at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. According to NBC reports, Trump had blood on the side of his head and ear.

The popping sounds rang out during Trump's speech. After the sounds were heard, US Secret Service agents rushed to the stage, surrounded him, and escorted him into a vehicle. A Secret Service spokesperson said in a statement posted on X that 'the former President is safe.'







A spokesman for the Secret Service stated, 'An incident occurred the evening of July 13 at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania. The Secret Service has implemented protective measures, and the former President is safe. This is now an active Secret Service investigation, and further information will be released when available.' 'President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,' said Trump campaign’s Steven Cheung.

Donald Trump Jr posted on X "He'll never stop fighting to Save America."

According to the Fox reports, the shooter at the Donald Trump rally was killed by the Secret Service and an attendee was also killed during the incident.



