SHGs to stitch uniforms for school kids

News
13 March 2024 6:10 AM GMT
An NRI couple, Sindhura and Susheel Tanjavoor, have donated school uniforms worth Rs 40,000 to 76 children residing at Vyasa Avasam, an orphanage in Warangal. (Representational Images)
Hyderabad: The panchayat raj and rural development department has decided to award the work of stitching school uniforms exclusively to women SHG (self help groups) and their federations. The decision was taken during a review of the department by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The welfare hostels being run by SC, ST, BC, minority and others shall be given to women SHGS.

District collectors have been requested to work out the details of the number of school uniforms to be stitched department wise in their respective districts.

It is estimated that 63,44,985 pairs of uniforms are to be stitched for the education department and all other residential welfare schools. To get all uniforms stitched in 45 days, 28,200 SHG women tailors are required. The government also ordered the concerned departments to ensure that the stitching is completed in time and within 45 days.


