Shettar's departure cannot destabilise Congress: DK

Hyderabad: After nearly nine months of expressing disappointment over how he had been treated by the BJP, former Karnataka CM and Lingayat leader having good influence on the community Jagadish Shettar left the Congress and returned to the BJP.

Responding to the development, senior Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar ruled out any setback to the party due to departure of Shettar.

"Congress has a long history. No one can destabilise the Congress. It is like an ocean. Hundreds of Shettars or Shivakumars cannot destabilise Congress."