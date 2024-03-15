Sheep Purchase Scam: ACB Arrests Two more Top Officers

Hyderabad: Officials from the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) arrested two more officers for diverting funds to fake sheep sellers after submitting false reports to district collectors.

The arrested accused officers included Dr. Anjilappa, joint director, animal husbandry department, and Dr. P Krishnaiah, assistant director, veterinary and animal husbandry department, Ranga Reddy district.



The agency officials said that the accused had colluded and conspired with private persons for indulging in criminal activities using their respective positions. They had violated all norms meant for procurement of sheep and had deliberately involved private persons in the process.



"The accused officers allowed illegal acts like sheep procured by government officers without seeing sheep sellers as dictated by private persons. All the forms to be filled by government officers were filled by employees of private persons. The accused also indulged in uploading fake sellers' details in the official portal at the procurement location, which were carried out by private persons and government officers," ACB officials said.



With a malafide intention, the accused deliberately forwarded the details of the fake sellers to the collector for disbursement of money, due to which fake sellers received the money while the original sellers were left in the lurch. The private persons obtained undue advantage and caused wrongful loss to the government exchequer. They misappropriated government funds to the tune of Rs 2.10 crore, they said.



