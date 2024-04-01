Sharmila to Enter LS Fray in Kadapa, Congress Finalises Several Names

Anantapur: APCC chief Y.S. Sharmila will be the Congress candidate in Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency to take a dig at her cousin and sitting MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy of the YSRC.

The party high command on Monday finalised several candidates for the 17 LS constituencies in the state. Congress sources said Sharmila is likely to announce the names of the LS candidates officially after paying tributes at the YSR Ghat at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Tuesday.

As state party president, Y.S. Sharmila was fielded from her home turf Kadapa. This is also in view of the ongoing consequences including the five-year-long murder case of former MP, Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy.

Avinash Reddy is an accused in the sensational murder case and his father was in judicial custody following a confessional statement from the deceased’s driver Dastagiri, another accused. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Dr Sunitha is pursuing the pending case.

It is learnt that former APCC chief Gidugu Rudraraju would contest the LS polls from Rajahmundry, senior leader JD Seelam from Bapatla and Pallam Raju from Kakinada.

Two seats - Rajampet and Hindupur - were allotted to minority candidates.

A decision on the other segments - Anantapur, Guntur, Vijawada, Amalapuram, Kurnool and Araku - were still pending due to ongoing discussions with the Communist parties that are allying with the Congress in AP.

Sharmila’s candidature from Kadapa gained wide publicity on Monday. Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s Pulivendula Assembly segment also forms part of the Kadapa LS constituency.

Curiously, BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy was given the Jammalamadugu Assembly segment for contest this time while his brother’s son Bhupesh Reddy was announced as the TD candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. Adinarayana Reddy however expressed his willingness to contest the LS poll from Kadapa by leaving the Jammalamadugu Assembly seat to Bhupesh Reddy.

Adinarayana reportedly expressed this interest following the fielding of Sharmila as the Congress candidate in Kadapa.