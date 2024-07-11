Sexual abuse case at OMC: Telangana HC suspends internal panel’s report

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court took exception to the contradictory reports prepared by the internal complaints committee (ICC) of Osmania Medical College (OMC) with regard allegations of sexual harassment of a female PG student.

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy was dealing with a petition filed by five super specialization course students, including four girls and a nurse from Osmania general hospital. A former head of the department (CT surgery) of the college faces sexual harassment charges that have been levelled against him by a female PG student.

The petitioners complained to the court that the ICC had prepared reports without giving them a complaint copy and without disclosing the material placed as evidence against them.

Vikram Poserla, senior counsel appearing for the petitioners, brought to the notice of the court that two contradictory inquiry reports had been submitted on the issue, which was in violation of the Sexual Harassment against women( Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The judge issued interim suspension orders on the inquiry reports and directed the members of ICC and Osmania medical college to submit their contentions by July 30.