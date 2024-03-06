Sevas, Pushpa Pallaki Enthral Devotees at Srisailam

Kurnool: Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam continued on the sixth day at Srisailam’s Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavaru Temple on Wednesday. The day's ceremonies included special pujas, chants and recitations for the well-being of people.

Following the morning rituals, various homams and pujas, such as Mandaparadhana, Panchavaranarchana, Shiva Panchakshari, Nityahavana, Rudra Homam and Chandi Homam were conducted as per the Agama Shastras. Evening witnessed Pradoshakala Pujas, Japanushtanam, Rudra Parayanam and Homam.



The enchanting Pushpa Pallaki Seva unfolded in the night, with the adorned deities of Sri Swamy and Ammavaru placed at Akkamahadevi's Alankara Mandapam. The Pushpa Pallaki had been decorated with an array of flowers, such as Yerra Banthi, Yellow Banthi, Tella Chemanthi, Yellow Chemanthi, Kanakambaram, Ashoka leaves and orchids.



Andivardhanam and Garudavardhanam were performed for the divine couple to the accompaniment of Nadaswaram. These rituals are deeply rooted in the Puranic traditions, symbolising Lord Srisaila Mallikarjuna Swamy affinity for flowers. The offering of various flowers meticulously during the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavam reflects how Sri Swamy and Ammavaru are honoured impeccably.