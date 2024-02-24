Set up counting centres and hold meetings with all recognised parties

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Meena has directed the district election officials to set up vote counting centres in consultation with party representatives.

On Friday, the CEO held an online conference with election officials from districts, at the state secretariat, and reviewed the poll preparations.

Meena said polling officials should be fair in dealing with complaints on election arrangements, voter registration, their deletion/addition etc. Complaints should be resolved within a fixed time-frame and a report on the actions taken should be given to the party representatives and the complainant.

In the same way, appropriate action should be taken if negative news items appear in newspapers. Related details should be explained in the weekly meeting with the representatives of political parties.

The CEO advised the EOs of all the districts to conduct weekly review meetings with the SPs regarding the arrangements, training programme and plan action against smuggling of banned goods to ensure a peaceful environment in every constituency.

Meena said that the ‘election seizure management system’ app is ready and the trial run will be done in the first week of March. He advised the district EOs to set up special facility for the counting of postal ballots and resolve the pending applications related to voter registration, deletion, changes and additions immediately.

Similarly, the CEO reviewed the minimum facilities in the polling stations, appointment of election officials, staff, training etc.

District election officers across the state, additional CEOs P Koteswara Rao, MN Harendhira Prasad, joint CEO Venkateswara Rao, deputy CEO Visveswara Rao and others participated in the programme.