Security Forces Gear Up for Final Push Against Naxals in Bastar

Raipur: Security forces are preparing to launch what is being termed the ‘final battle’ against Leftwing extremism in Bastar after the monsoon, following a high-level strategy meeting in Raipur.

As part of the plan, additional Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) units have been mobilized from Jharkhand and other states. They will be deployed at around 30 new Forward Operation Bases (FOBs) in remote parts of Bastar, enabling deeper forays into Maoist strongholds.

“Operations will intensify post-monsoon. The final battle against Naxalism will begin,” a senior police officer told Deccan Chronicle, requesting anonymity.

The meeting was attended by Union home secretary Govind Mohan, IB director Tapan Deka, CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh, and Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Dev Gautam.

Over the past 18 months, 65 new security camps have been established in Bastar, including Abujhmad, once considered an impregnable Maoist stronghold. Operations during this period led to the killing of 454 Naxals, arrest of 1,616, and surrender of 1,666 rebels.

According to Bastar range IG P. Sunderraj, the CPI (Maoist) has significantly weakened, with only four politburo members, nine Central Committee members, and about 400 armed cadres remaining—down from eight politburo and 37 CC members in 2007-08.

Union home minister Amit Shah has set March 2026 as the deadline to end Naxalism, but officials believe the target could be met earlier.