Secunderabad Traffic Restrictions for Bonalu Festival

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have imposed traffic restrictions in Secunderabad in view of the Bonalu at the Ujjaini Mahankali temple on July 21 and 22.



Police requested motorists to avoid the roads and junctions of Karbala maidan, Ranigunj, Old Ramgopalpet police station, the crossroads of Ghasmandi, Paradise, CTO, Plaza, SBI, YMCA, Sangeet and Patny, St Johns Rotary, Parklane, Bata, Bible House, Ministers Road, Rasoolpura on the two days.

The following roads will be closed for traffic: Mahankali temple from Tobacco Bazaar, Hill Street; Subhash Road starting from Bata crossroads up to old Ramgopalpet PS; Mahankali temple from Audaiah crossroads; road leading to Mahankali temple from General Bazaar.

Traffic from Karbala Maidan to Secunderabad station will be diverted at Ranigunj crossroads via Minister’s road, Rasoolpura crossroads, PNT flyover, HPS, CTO, SBI crossroads, YMCA cross roads, Sangeet.

Buses returning from the railway station towards Tank Bund will pass through Chilkalguda crossroads, Gandhi Hospital, Kavadiguda, Tank Bund. Towards Tadban and Begumpet, RTC buses will pass through Clock Tower, Patny or YMCA crossroads, Traffic from Bible House towards Secunderabad station and Trimulgherry will be diverted at Ghasmandi crossroads towards Sajjanlal Street or Hill Street. Traffic from SBI crossroads towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Patny crossroads towards Paradise, Minister Road or Clock Tower, Sangeet, Secunderabad station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad crossroads, Kavadiguda. Traffic from Bible House towards Secunderabad station and Trimulgherry will be diverted at Ghasmandi crossroads towards Sajjanlal Street or Hill Street. Traffic from SBI crossroads towards Tank Bund will be diverted at Patny crossroads towards Paradise, Minister Road or Clock Tower, Sangeet, Secunderabad station, Chilkalguda, Musheerabad crossroads, Kavadiguda.



Traffic coming from Paradise towards Bible House will be diverted at Patny crossroads towards SBI or Clock Tower. Traffic coming from Clock Tower towards RP Road will be diverted at Patny crossroads towards SBI crossroads or Paradise.



Traffic from CTO Junction towards MG Road will be diverted at Paradise crossroads towards Sindhi Colony, Minister Road, Ranigunj crossroads, Karbala Maidan. Traffic coming Patny crossroads will be diverted at Paradise crossroads towards CTO Junction.



From Punjagutta to Secunderabad station, motorists were advised to take the route from Panjagutta, Khairatabad junction, Imax Rotary, Telugu Talli flyover, Lower Tank Bund, RTC crossroad, Musheerabad crossroad, Gandhi Hospital, Chilkalguda crossroad, Platform No. 10 entry to Secunderabad station and vice-versa.



