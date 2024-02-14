Section between Karavadi-Surareddipalem commissioned, 209km electrified along with third line

VIJAYAWADA: The doubling and tripling projects are progressing well across South Central Railway, giving a major push for the zone’s infrastructural development.

Accordingly, one more section between Karavadi-Surareddipalem -- a distance of 20.3 km -- has been successfully completed and commissioned. Some 209km of the total section stands electrified along with the third line.

Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, said that this section was a part of the Vijayawada - Gudur tripling & electrification project. This is one of the major ongoing projects in AP. This stretch of railway line falls under Prakasam district.

With the tripling of this stretch now, a continuous 81km stretch between Bapatla - Surareddipalem will have a third line facility along with its electrification.

Situated on the Grand Trunk route along the coastal region of AP, the section between Vijayawada and Gudur on SCR plays a vital role in connecting the Northern and Eastern parts of the country with the southern states.

This route has become highly congested with a steady increase in both passenger and freight trains. To decongest this section, the Vijayawada – Gudur third line project was sanctioned in the year 2015-16 for a distance of 288km at an approximate cost of Rs 3246 crore.

The works being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd have been taken up simultaneously along all the stretches. Regarding the works, the GM said that so far, the sections between Gudur – Singarayakonda, a distance of 127km, and between Bapatla – Karavadi, through 62km, have been completed and commissioned successfully.

The general manager praised the efforts of the entire team of the Vijayawada division and the RVNL officials, who have completed the tripling and electrification works between Karavadi - Surareddipalem section.

The third line works between Vijayawada and Gudur are being taken up on top priority and these works are progressing fast along all the stretches simultaneously, he said.