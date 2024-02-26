Seat Belt Saves Man After Road Mishap

Hyderabad: A man from Mehdipatnam was injured when his speeding car crashed into a divider on the PVNR Express Flyover under the Rajendranagar police station limits. Rajesh K., a private company employee, was alone in the vehicle during the incident on Monday afternoon while he was travelling from Mehdipatnam to Shamshabad airport.

Under the impact of the crash, the car skid and veered sideways. He was promptly rushed to the hospital for medical treatment. Police confirmed that despite the severity of the crash, the driver, who was wearing a seat-belt, sustained only minor injuries said inspector Nagendra Babu of Rajendranagar.



