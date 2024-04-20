Top
SCSC & IT Industry Launch Mentorship for Cyberabad Police Kids

DC Correspondent
20 April 2024 4:05 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) along with the IT industry started a mentorship programme for kids of Cyberabad police personnel on Saturday. A statement said 127 children had enrolled for the classes.

Over 25 experienced mentors from the industry have volunteered to guide the students, from Classes 9 to Intermediate first year, to make better academic decisions.

Cyberabad joint police commissioner D. Joel Davis said the early clarity on goals could shape a child's career effectively. “The program encourages independent thinking in children, allowing them to explore various career options.” said SCSC secretary-general Ramesh Kaza

He said the key areas were soft skills, career planning, emotional intelligence, entrepreneurship, leadership and networking. Coordinator Anamika Gulani said the programme would run for six months.


