SCSC & DiLSeY: Cybersecurity Session for Students

Hyderabad: The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) and DiLSeY (Digital Literacy to Secure Youth) organised a session on cybersecurity and digital well-being for students of Classes 6 to 10 at Shamshabad.

The session delved into the impact of social media on children, highlighting both positive and negative effects and strategies for responsible online behaviour.

The initiative aimed to empower students with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate the digital world safely and responsibly. Students were also educated about the basics of cybercrimes and safe practices while engaging in online activities, including gaming.

Addressing the issue of smartphone addiction, the session provided tips for maintaining a healthy digital lifestyle. Students were also informed about the procedure for reporting cybercrimes and seeking assistance from law enforcement authorities.