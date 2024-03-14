Top
Home » News

SCSC & Cyberabad Police Team Up for Cybersecurity Awareness

News
DC Correspondent
14 March 2024 4:02 PM GMT
SCSC & Cyberabad Police Team Up for Cybersecurity Awareness
x
Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). (Image:DC)

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance cybersecurity, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) partnered with the Cyberabad police to conduct a specialised cybercrime awareness programme. The programme, spanning three days, aims to create a safer digital environment by focusing on key issues of cyber crimes and growing threat of deep fakes.

The programme targeted crucial areas of concern, primarily focusing on financial frauds like investment scams, courier frauds, and the emerging threat of deep fakes. Participants engaged in informative sessions and interactive discussions led by field experts, gaining insights into recognizing and avoiding sophisticated scams.



( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Cyberabad Security Telangana cybercrime 
India Southern States Telangana Hyderabad 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X