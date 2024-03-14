SCSC & Cyberabad Police Team Up for Cybersecurity Awareness

Hyderabad: In a bid to enhance cybersecurity, the Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) partnered with the Cyberabad police to conduct a specialised cybercrime awareness programme. The programme, spanning three days, aims to create a safer digital environment by focusing on key issues of cyber crimes and growing threat of deep fakes.

The programme targeted crucial areas of concern, primarily focusing on financial frauds like investment scams, courier frauds, and the emerging threat of deep fakes. Participants engaged in informative sessions and interactive discussions led by field experts, gaining insights into recognizing and avoiding sophisticated scams.





