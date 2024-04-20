SCR renews record 649-km track during FY 2023–24

Vijayawada: South Central Railway (SCR) has created a record by renewing 649 kilometres of its rail network, the highest-ever since its inception, during the financial year 2023–24. At the same time, it has renewed 45 per cent more of rail track, compared to the 448 km of track it replaced in FY 2022–23.

Importantly, this work has entirely been carried out through mechanisation, without involving manual methods.



SCR officials said renewal of tracks is a critical aspect of ensuring efficiency and safety of train operations. It facilitates seamless movement of both passenger and freight trains.



Officials explained that complete track renewal involves several works, like renewal of sleepers – changing old sleepers with modified wider-base concrete sleepers, replacing old rails with Class-I rails, laying plain track, and changing points and crossings.



Renewal of sleepers and rails is carried out by Plasser Quick Relaying System (PQRS) machines. Track Relaying Train (TRT) machines lay the plain track. T-28 machines are used for changing points and crossings.



SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain underlined that mechanical means of track renewal has many advantages over manual methods. Manual handling of concrete sleepers is difficult and they may get damaged in the process.



He pointed out that in addition, post track renewal, initial speed restrictions are 30 kmph for mechanical track renewal and 20 kmph for manual track renewal.

Arun Kumar appreciated the engineering team for reaching a milestone. He advised officials to plan their 2024-25 in a manner that more records are created during the current financial year.