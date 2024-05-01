SCR honours women staff on May Day

Vijayawada: Vijayawada’s South Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation (SCRWWO) felicitated 12 Group-D women employees of various departments on occasion of the International Workers Day (May Day) on Wednesday.

SCRWWO president Dr. Varsha Patil said the Group-D women employees are the real heroes who work behind the scenes and keep Indian Railways running smoothly.

She underlined that May Day is a reminder of the long-standing fight for workers' rights, fair wages and improved working conditions.

The Group-D employees received appreciation certificates and gifts on the occasion.