Scientific Report on Lord Ayyappa Temple Gold Cladding Filed; SIT to Examine Findings

Kollam (Kerala): A report on the scientific analysis of the gold on the copper claddings covering various artefacts and door frames of the Lord Ayyappa temple, as ordered by the Kerala High Court, has been submitted before a vigilance court here, sources said on Friday. The analysis was conducted by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), and the report was filed in court in a sealed envelope, the sources said.

The report will be handed over to the High Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) for further investigation, they added. The High Court had permitted the SIT's request for a scientific analysis of the gold on the copper cladding to compare the nature of the gold on the plates before and after they were taken for restoration by the prime accused, Unnikrishnan Potty, in 2019.

Meanwhile, Potty, earlier in the day, moved a fresh bail plea before the vigilance court, citing that the SIT has not filed a chargesheet despite the expiry of the mandatory 90-day period stipulated under the law, the sources said.

He has been arrested in two cases relating to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames, and is in judicial custody. The SIT has so far arrested 12 people, including Potty and two former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) presidents.