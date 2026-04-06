SC Seeks Response from Centre, Others on Plea to Prevent Cattle Intrusion on Highways

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to ensure that stray cattle is kept away from national and state highways across the country. A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Centre and others, including the states and Union Territories, seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.

The plea has sought a direction to the authorities to frame and enforce uniform national guidelines to prevent cattle intrusion on highways. The plea, filed by Lawyers For Human Rights International, sought mandatory fencing of national highways and expressway, particularly on accident-prone stretches.

It also sought establishment of scientifically managed cattle shelters/gaushalas with earmarked funding, and imposition of strict penal liability for illegal abandonment of cattle. The plea also sought formulation of a no-fault compensation framework for victims of accidents caused by stray cattle.