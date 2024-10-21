 Top
SC junks PIL seeking to replace term 'Hindutva' with 'Indian constitutionalism'

PTI
21 Oct 2024 6:30 AM GMT
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with 'Bharatiya Samidhaanitva' (Indian constitutionalism).

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking to replace the term 'Hindutva' with Bharatiya Samidhaanitva' (Indian constitutionalism).

"This is complete abuse of the process," said the bench comprising Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra while junking the PIL on the issue. The PIL was filed by S.N. Kundra, a resident of Vikaspuri in Delhi. "No sir, we will not entertain this," the CJI said.


