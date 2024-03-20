Top
SC defers Naidu’s skill scam case to April 16

DC Correspondent
20 March 2024 6:46 AM GMT
Incidentally, Naidu has also moved the apex court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the AP CID against him in the skill development scam case
Naidu has questioned the interpretation and applicability of Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. — DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to April 16 hearing on AP government plea challenging grant of regular bail by AP High Court to Telugu Desam chief N. Chandrababu Naidu in the AP Skill Development Corporation scam case.

Incidentally, Naidu has also moved the apex court seeking quashing of the FIR filed by the AP CID against him in the skill development scam case. He has questioned the interpretation and applicability of Section 17A of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

A two-judge bench had earlier given a split verdict on the issue.

