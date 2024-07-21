SBI Hosts SME Carnival to Boost Local Entrepreneurs in Warangal

Warangal: State Bank of India (SBI) conducted a Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) carnival at its main branch on JPN Road in Warangal city on Sunday to support small, micro and medium entrepreneurs.

The programme was held under the leadership of deputy general manager Ghanshyam Solanki with Prakash Chandra Baror, the general manager of Hyderabad Circle, Network-II, as the chief guest.

Prakash Baror said that the bank was also providing skill training to unemployed youth along with credit linkage assistance to start their own entrepreneurial ventures.

The SBI holds the top position in the implementation of various welfare schemes implemented by the state government. People can open their bank accounts in SBI with their Aadhaar number linked to their mobile phone number to avail opportunities, he said.

The SBI not only fulfils the needs of the people but also plays key role in various developmental activities in the Warangal district. There are 186 branches and four regional offices providing services to its customers in Warangal, Hanamkonda, Karimnagar, Sircilla, Mulugu, Jangaon, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts under the Warangal SBI administrative zone, he said.

In the nine districts, the SBI has sanctioned a total of Rs 19,200 crores of loans, of which it sanctioned Rs 5,200 crop loans to farmers,Rs 2,600 crores for merchants and Rs 11,000 crores to other sectors, the GM added.

Later, the GM handed over the cheque for Rs 38.27 lakhs of insurance claim to the legal heirs of Uma Maheshwar Goud, who died of cardiac arrest after taking a housing loan covered under RiNn Raksha policy from Waddepally SBI branch and another insurance claim cheque for Rs 11.5 lakhs to the nominees of V. Raju who died of cardiac arrest after taking the personal loan under SBI Life Smart Swadhan Plus policy.

The AGM Rajendra Kumar, RM Vishnu Vardan and SBI life zonal area manager Kamalakar, along with others, were present.