Savita stops convoy to assist a road accident injured

Vijayawada: In a humane act, BC, EWS welfare, textiles, and handlooms minister S. Savita shifted the injured from a road accident involving her convoy to the hospital.



On Sunday, a speeding lorry hit an auto from behind, resulting in the death of one child and severe injuries to the other occupants of the auto in the road accident that took place at the BCY party office on the Kolkata-Chennai national highway.



Upon seeing the accident victims, Savita, who was passing by the route, stopped her convoy and initiated relief operations. Her security personnel retrieved the injured, who were stuck in the auto after the lorry collided with it, and shifted them to the hospital in an ambulance.



On this occasion, Savita spoke to the doctors and directed them to provide better medical treatment to the injured. She also consoled the parents of the child who died in the accident.



On this occasion, Savita spoke to the doctors and directed them to provide better medical treatment to the injured. She also consoled the parents of the child who died in the accident.



