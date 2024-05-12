'Samarth' mobile app empowers officials in election security

Vijayawada: Bapatla district SP Vakul Jindal asked election officials to use the "Samarth" mobile app which serves as a vital tool for providing essential details and real-time updates on polling centers, including information on problematic and normal centers, their precise locations. He conducted a meeting with police officials, staff, ex-army personnel, and student volunteers from NCC and NSS at the conference hall of Bapatla Women's Engineering College on Sunday.





SP Jindal emphasised the importance of impartiality and diligence in carrying out election duties. He urged all personnel to approach their responsibilities with integrity and courtesy, ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process. Specific directives were issued regarding crowd management, security checks at polling centers and the enforcement of a 200-meter restriction around polling stations.SP Jindal highlighted the significance of the "Samarth" (Security Arrangement Mapping Analysis Response Tracking Hub) mobile app, designed to facilitate immediate responses to security incidents. The app provides essential information on polling center statuses, officer deployments and real-time alerts, enabling help in case of emergencies.SP Jindal also mentioned restrictions under Section 144 CrPC to regulate public gatherings and maintain law and order. Additionally, critical measures were outlined to combat illegal activities such as the distribution of liquor or cash to influence voters.