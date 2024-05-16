Samagra Shiksha director recommends vocational courses

Vijayawada: Samagra Shiksha and AP School Education department organised a workshop on “Designing Vocational Education Course Textbooks” in Vijayawada on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, Samagra Shiksha state project director B. Srinivasa Rao said vocational education courses will be a great way of attracting children to schools and equipping them with future life skills.

He said materials, tools and books related to vocational education courses have been made available in schools. These can be used by each student to prepare a project, based on which prizes will be given.

Srinivasa Rao asked parents and teachers to encourage students to take up vocational education, so that they can become self-reliant.

Those who participated in the workshop included Samagra Shiksha ASPD Dr. K.V. Srinivasulu Reddy, GCDO AD Abdul Rawoof Syed, superintendent S. Srinivasulu, Vocational Courses state coordinator B. Bharathi, subject matter experts and vocational coordinators.