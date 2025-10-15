Saina Nehwal Inaugurates Robotic Surgery Unit at Manipal Kasturba Hospital

Olympic badminton champion Saina Nehwal on Tuesday inaugurated the advanced Robotic Surgery Program at Kasturba Hospital, Manipal. Aimed at enhancing precision and improving outcomes in surgical oncology, general surgery, GI surgery, OBG, Urology and joint replacement procedures, this advanced technology is set to revolutionize patient care.

The launch ceremony was presided over by Dr. H.S. Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, and attended by Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi, Chief Operating Officer, Manipal Cluster; Dr. Avinash Shetty, Medical Superintendent, Kasturba Hospital; and Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Officer of Manipal Hospitals Mangaluru.

The event featured live demonstrations and presentations highlighting the applications of robotics in cancer surgery, as well as total joint and knee replacement procedures.

Speaking at the inauguration, Saina Nehwal said, As an athlete, I understand the critical importance of precision, recovery, and getting back to peak performance.”

“The launch of this Robotics Surgery Program at Kasturba Hospital Manipal is a game-changer for the region. Just as technology has transformed sports training and performance, it is now revolutionizing healthcare. This facility brings world-class surgical care to people's doorsteps, ensuring they receive quality treatment. I am honored to be part of this momentous occasion that will touch countless lives,” she said.

In orthopedic surgery, robotic assistance revolutionizes total joint and knee replacement procedures through computer-aided planning that ensures optimal implant positioning, personalized surgical approaches based on each patient's unique anatomy, and improved implant longevity and joint function. In surgical oncology, robotic technology enables surgeons to perform complex cancer resections with unprecedented accuracy, ensuring complete tumor removal while maximizing the preservation of healthy tissue.