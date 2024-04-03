Saheel Moves HC Against Look Out Notice

Hyderabad: Saheel alias Mohammed Raheel Aamir, the son of BRS’ former MLA Mohammed Shakil Aamir, and prime accused in the Begumpet’s rash driving case, approached the Telangana High Court seeking directions to quash the look-out notice issued against him, in connection with the FIR registered against him at Panjagutta police station.

On December 24, 2023 at around 2.45 am, the car allegedly driven by Saheel, rammed into a traffic barricade at the Chief Minister’s camp office (Praja Bhavan) at Begumpet. Based on a complaint, police registered a case under the offence of endangering human life under section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act, but Saheel was not named as an accused.

After inquiry and confession of other accused, police altered the case which is punishable under attempt to commit culpable homicide and 10 other sections under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. Further, police arrayed all involved with Saheel as prime accused. Saheel, meanwhile, absconded and left for Dubai following which police have issued an LOC against him.

Stating that this is abuse of law by the police and mentioning that there was no loss of any human being or damage to public property, Saheel requested the court to quash the LOC issued against him.